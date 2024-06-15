Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,523 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. 574,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.