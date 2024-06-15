China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in May

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.9 days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
Shares of CCVTF remained flat at 0.78 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.77 and its 200 day moving average is 0.76. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of 0.78 and a 12-month high of 0.78.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Conch Venture
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.