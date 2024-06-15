China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in May

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.9 days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

Shares of CCVTF remained flat at 0.78 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.77 and its 200 day moving average is 0.76. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of 0.78 and a 12-month high of 0.78.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

