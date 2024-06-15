China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 72,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 106,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
