China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 72,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 106,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.