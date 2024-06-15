China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Plans Dividend of $1.05

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.0538 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

Shares of CSUAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,648. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

