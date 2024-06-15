China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after buying an additional 84,265 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.