Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $145.06 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 137,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Chord Energy by 319.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

