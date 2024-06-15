Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Christie Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.89. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21. The stock has a market cap of £33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

