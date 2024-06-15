Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Christie Group Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.89. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21. The stock has a market cap of £33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.80.
About Christie Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Christie Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.