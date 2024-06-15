Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Argus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,952 shares of company stock worth $4,374,955. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

