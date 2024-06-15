Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $1,031,032 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ciena by 339.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

