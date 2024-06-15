Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 32,661 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,196,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.9% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UNH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.38. The company has a market capitalization of $457.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

