Cim LLC Invests $553,000 in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.61. 191,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,929. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

