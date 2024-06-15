Cim LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 799,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TT traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $329.64. The company had a trading volume of 875,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,255. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.18 and its 200-day moving average is $282.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $181.46 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

