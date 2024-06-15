Cim LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

