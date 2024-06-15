Cim LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 474,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,109. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

