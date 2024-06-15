Cim LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.01. 1,472,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,924. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.65 and a 200 day moving average of $418.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

