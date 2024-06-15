Cim LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,749. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.13 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

