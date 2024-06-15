Clarity Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $543.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $545.23. The stock has a market cap of $469.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

