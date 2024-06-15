Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 189,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $94,521. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

