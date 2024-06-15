Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,339 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.27. 5,097,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,413. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

