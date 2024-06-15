Clarity Capital Partners LLC Invests $303,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.31. 2,484,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,792. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.97. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.