Clarity Capital Partners LLC Invests $628,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,036,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,116,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 940,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,512 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,812,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. 635,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

