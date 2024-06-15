Clarity Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,681,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,053,635. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $865.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

