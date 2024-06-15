Clarity Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,618,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,601.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.13. The stock had a trading volume of 90,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

