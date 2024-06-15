Clarity Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,931 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.74. The company has a market capitalization of $343.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

