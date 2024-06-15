Clarity Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.0% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Snowflake by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.20. 6,809,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.69 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.