Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Director Sells $137,970,000.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

