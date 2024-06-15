Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,273,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,808,000 after buying an additional 718,980 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 186.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 162.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 135.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

