Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Up 123.1% in May

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNAF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

