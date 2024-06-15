Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLEV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Concrete Leveling Systems has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.54.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

