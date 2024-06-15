Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLEV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Concrete Leveling Systems has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.54.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concrete Leveling Systems
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.