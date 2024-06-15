Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 64.9%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 64.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Up 62.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
