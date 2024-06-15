Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 579,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 85,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,779. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $341.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Concrete Pumping from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

