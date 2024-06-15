Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,636 shares of company stock valued at $18,176,366 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Confluent by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth $1,914,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 209.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth $4,376,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 24.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 228,429 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

