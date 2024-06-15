ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.26. 2,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

