Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $7,157.88 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

[Telegram](https://t.me/ContinuumFi)[Medium](https://medium.com/@continuumfinancelabs)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/43607668/continuum-finance-lightpaper-en-20.pdf)”

