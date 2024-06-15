Contrasting Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assure and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $250,000.00 6.92 -$26.08 million N/A N/A Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 64.88 -$6.98 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A -4,981.62% -189.89% Arch Therapeutics -6,460.51% N/A -489.95%

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats Assure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

