Contrasting LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $659.66 million 2.93 $11.88 million $0.18 162.18 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $18.90 million 0.09 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as provided by MarketBeat.

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.15%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 1.80% 3.27% 2.54% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LiveRamp beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.



Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

