Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.77

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.77 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 82.60 ($1.05). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.80 million, a P/E ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

In other news, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 29,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £23,240 ($29,593.79). 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

