Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Get Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.