Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $7.12 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $139.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $7.12 or 0.00010775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00045889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

