Counterweight Ventures LLC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,796 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.3% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $23,511,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $11,793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.71 on Friday, reaching $855.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,517. The firm has a market cap of $379.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $774.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $516.54 and a 1 year high of $856.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

