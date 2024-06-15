Counterweight Ventures LLC Invests $465,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,313,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,746,104. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

