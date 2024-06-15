Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,298. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

