Covenant Partners LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.41. The company had a trading volume of 692,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,783. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

