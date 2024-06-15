Covenant Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

