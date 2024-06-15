Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

MMC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.88. The company had a trading volume of 782,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,651. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.18 and a 1-year high of $211.53.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

