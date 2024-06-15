Covenant Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,956,000 after purchasing an additional 82,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 191,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GATX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.62. 115,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,237. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $141.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

