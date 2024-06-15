Covenant Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.40. 860,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,622. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.80. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

