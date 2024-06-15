Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Stock Price Down 10%

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) was down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 4,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The company has a market cap of £6,948.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17.

About Craven House Capital

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

