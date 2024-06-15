Creditcoin Market Cap Tops $202.35 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $202.35 million and $10.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.