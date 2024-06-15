Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,498 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.11. 570,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. DRDGOLD Limited has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.75.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

